Future Ent DVR Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 289.73 crore, up 333.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.73 crore in June 2021 up 333.47% from Rs. 66.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 276.19 crore in June 2021 up 1.09% from Rs. 279.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.95 crore in June 2021 down 70.51% from Rs. 121.91 crore in June 2020.

Future Ent DVR shares closed at 12.15 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.21% returns over the last 6 months and -33.06% over the last 12 months.