English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Future Ent DVR Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 590.41 crore, up 28.57% Y-o-Y

    March 02, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Enterprises Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 590.41 crore in December 2021 up 28.57% from Rs. 459.23 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 270.90 crore in December 2021 up 8.15% from Rs. 294.95 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.89 crore in December 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 62.95 crore in December 2020.

    Future Ent DVR shares closed at 12.91 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and -4.58% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Future Enterprises Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations590.41693.15459.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations590.41693.15459.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.05121.0285.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods294.91392.99133.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.0664.19128.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.5739.4639.78
    Depreciation169.88171.92174.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.5529.2730.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-108.61-125.70-133.56
    Other Income15.6212.0222.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-92.99-113.68-111.43
    Interest192.38174.62210.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-285.37-288.30-321.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-285.37-288.30-321.50
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-285.37-288.30-321.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-285.37-288.30-321.50
    Minority Interest2.3314.31--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates12.142.5626.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-270.90-271.43-294.95
    Equity Share Capital98.8698.8698.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.48-5.49-5.52
    Diluted EPS-5.48-5.49-5.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.48-5.49-5.52
    Diluted EPS-5.48-5.49-5.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Future Ent DVR #Future Enterprises Limited #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 01:33 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.