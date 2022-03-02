Future Ent DVR Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 590.41 crore, up 28.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.41 crore in December 2021 up 28.57% from Rs. 459.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 270.90 crore in December 2021 up 8.15% from Rs. 294.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.89 crore in December 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 62.95 crore in December 2020.

Future Ent DVR shares closed at 12.91 on February 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and -4.58% over the last 12 months.