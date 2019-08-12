Future Ent Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,414.73 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Sep'12 Dec'11 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,414.73 3,542.84 2,893.34 Other Operating Income -- 72.47 -- Total Income From Operations 1,414.73 3,615.31 2,893.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 19.62 3.62 2.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 938.43 2,384.34 2,107.63 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.51 -188.51 -66.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 58.61 232.32 127.87 Depreciation 243.07 109.85 87.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 46.02 677.30 460.14 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.49 396.39 173.48 Other Income 9.27 47.55 4.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.76 443.94 177.50 Interest 167.69 420.65 158.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.93 23.29 19.30 Exceptional Items -- 294.73 -- P/L Before Tax -16.93 318.02 19.30 Tax -6.88 40.32 5.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.05 277.70 13.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -0.03 -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.05 277.67 13.49 Minority Interest -1.92 -18.70 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.46 -1.07 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -10.51 257.90 13.49 Equity Share Capital 98.71 46.32 43.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.21 -- -- Diluted EPS -0.21 -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.21 -- -- Diluted EPS -0.21 -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- 12.15 -- Share Holding (%) -- 56.34 -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- 5.83 -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- 61.89 -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- 27.02 -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- 3.59 -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- 38.11 -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- 16.64 -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited