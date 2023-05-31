Future Consumer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, down 97.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in March 2023 down 97.94% from Rs. 162.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 166.19 crore in March 2023 up 64.74% from Rs. 471.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 up 97.99% from Rs. 206.97 crore in March 2022.

Future Consumer shares closed at 0.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and -54.76% over the last 12 months.