Future Consumer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, down 97.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in March 2023 down 97.94% from Rs. 162.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 166.19 crore in March 2023 up 64.74% from Rs. 471.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 up 97.99% from Rs. 206.97 crore in March 2022.
Future Consumer shares closed at 0.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and -54.76% over the last 12 months.
|Future Consumer
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.35
|8.30
|162.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.35
|8.30
|162.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.40
|2.59
|10.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.63
|2.46
|93.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.51
|5.05
|43.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.21
|4.09
|10.20
|Depreciation
|2.01
|2.77
|9.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.11
|7.28
|224.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.52
|-15.93
|-230.11
|Other Income
|7.34
|13.46
|13.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.18
|-2.48
|-216.24
|Interest
|12.78
|12.01
|14.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.96
|-14.49
|-230.65
|Exceptional Items
|-147.68
|-120.52
|-240.70
|P/L Before Tax
|-166.64
|-135.01
|-471.35
|Tax
|-0.46
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-166.19
|-135.01
|-471.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-166.19
|-135.01
|-471.35
|Equity Share Capital
|1,191.92
|1,190.15
|1,190.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.68
|-2.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.68
|-2.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.68
|-2.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.68
|-2.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited