    Future Consumer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, down 97.94% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in March 2023 down 97.94% from Rs. 162.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 166.19 crore in March 2023 up 64.74% from Rs. 471.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 up 97.99% from Rs. 206.97 crore in March 2022.

    Future Consumer shares closed at 0.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and -54.76% over the last 12 months.

    Future Consumer
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.358.30162.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.358.30162.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.402.5910.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.632.4693.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.515.0543.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.214.0910.20
    Depreciation2.012.779.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.117.28224.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.52-15.93-230.11
    Other Income7.3413.4613.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.18-2.48-216.24
    Interest12.7812.0114.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.96-14.49-230.65
    Exceptional Items-147.68-120.52-240.70
    P/L Before Tax-166.64-135.01-471.35
    Tax-0.46----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-166.19-135.01-471.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-166.19-135.01-471.35
    Equity Share Capital1,191.921,190.151,190.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-0.68-2.38
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.68-2.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-0.68-2.38
    Diluted EPS-0.84-0.68-2.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

