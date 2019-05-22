Future Consumer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 779.29 crore, up 19.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 779.29 crore in March 2019 up 19.67% from Rs. 651.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.83 crore in March 2019 up 225.48% from Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.32 crore in March 2019 up 45.45% from Rs. 30.47 crore in March 2018.

Future Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2018.

Future Consumer shares closed at 43.85 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.68% returns over the last 6 months and -19.98% over the last 12 months.