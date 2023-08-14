English
    Future Consumer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 95.46% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 95.46% from Rs. 22.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.65 crore in June 2023 up 67.17% from Rs. 78.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2023 up 57.98% from Rs. 16.42 crore in June 2022.

    Future Consumer shares closed at 0.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -57.58% over the last 12 months.

    Future Consumer
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.023.3522.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.023.3522.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.402.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.6310.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.671.5121.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.273.215.96
    Depreciation1.592.017.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.429.1112.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.95-13.52-37.01
    Other Income2.457.3413.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.49-6.18-23.64
    Interest12.5512.7812.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.05-18.96-36.27
    Exceptional Items-4.60-147.68-41.87
    P/L Before Tax-25.65-166.64-78.14
    Tax---0.46--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.65-166.19-78.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.65-166.19-78.14
    Equity Share Capital1,191.921,191.921,190.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.84-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.84-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.84-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.84-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:22 pm

