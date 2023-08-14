Future Consumer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore, down 95.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.01 crore in June 2023 down 95.46% from Rs. 22.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.65 crore in June 2023 up 67.17% from Rs. 78.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2023 up 57.98% from Rs. 16.42 crore in June 2022.

Future Consumer shares closed at 0.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -57.58% over the last 12 months.