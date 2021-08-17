Future Consumer Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 175.34 crore, down 13.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.34 crore in June 2021 down 13.17% from Rs. 201.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2021 up 65.74% from Rs. 36.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.22 crore in June 2021 up 288.05% from Rs. 7.03 crore in June 2020.

Future Consumer shares closed at 7.00 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -15.66% returns over the last 6 months and -34.58% over the last 12 months.