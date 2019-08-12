Future Consumer Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 784.36 crore, up 20.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 784.36 crore in June 2019 up 20.65% from Rs. 650.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.74 crore in June 2019 up 7.84% from Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.48 crore in June 2019 up 52.14% from Rs. 33.18 crore in June 2018.

Future Consumer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2018.

Future Consumer shares closed at 28.15 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.91% returns over the last 6 months and -41.17% over the last 12 months.