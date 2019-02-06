Future Consumer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 755.36 crore, up 17.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 755.36 crore in December 2018 up 17.14% from Rs. 644.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.84 crore in December 2018 up 146.18% from Rs. 6.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.72 crore in December 2018 up 61.39% from Rs. 25.85 crore in December 2017.

Future Consumer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Future Consumer shares closed at 43.85 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -28.70% over the last 12 months.