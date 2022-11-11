Future Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.44 crore, down 77.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.44 crore in September 2022 down 77.68% from Rs. 450.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.26 crore in September 2022 down 458.89% from Rs. 25.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2022 down 165.34% from Rs. 8.57 crore in September 2021.

Future Consumer shares closed at 1.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -76.43% over the last 12 months.