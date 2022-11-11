Future Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.44 crore, down 77.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.44 crore in September 2022 down 77.68% from Rs. 450.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.26 crore in September 2022 down 458.89% from Rs. 25.45 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2022 down 165.34% from Rs. 8.57 crore in September 2021.
Future Consumer shares closed at 1.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -76.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|Future Consumer
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.44
|104.27
|450.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.44
|104.27
|450.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.60
|3.98
|28.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|73.49
|92.13
|366.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.95
|15.08
|-2.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.42
|10.08
|13.55
|Depreciation
|9.20
|10.78
|12.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.29
|22.31
|39.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.51
|-50.10
|-8.33
|Other Income
|7.71
|5.51
|3.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.80
|-44.59
|-4.37
|Interest
|13.29
|13.38
|16.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.08
|-57.97
|-20.57
|Exceptional Items
|-115.11
|-29.48
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-143.19
|-87.45
|-20.57
|Tax
|-2.29
|5.49
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-140.89
|-92.95
|-20.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-140.89
|-92.95
|-20.74
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.38
|-2.20
|-4.72
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-142.26
|-95.14
|-25.45
|Equity Share Capital
|1,190.15
|1,190.15
|1,184.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.20
|-0.48
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-7.20
|-0.48
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.20
|-0.48
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-7.20
|-0.48
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited