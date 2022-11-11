 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Future Consumer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.44 crore, down 77.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.44 crore in September 2022 down 77.68% from Rs. 450.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 142.26 crore in September 2022 down 458.89% from Rs. 25.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.60 crore in September 2022 down 165.34% from Rs. 8.57 crore in September 2021.

Future Consumer shares closed at 1.65 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -76.43% over the last 12 months.

Future Consumer
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.44 104.27 450.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.44 104.27 450.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.60 3.98 28.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.49 92.13 366.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.95 15.08 -2.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.42 10.08 13.55
Depreciation 9.20 10.78 12.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.29 22.31 39.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.51 -50.10 -8.33
Other Income 7.71 5.51 3.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.80 -44.59 -4.37
Interest 13.29 13.38 16.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.08 -57.97 -20.57
Exceptional Items -115.11 -29.48 --
P/L Before Tax -143.19 -87.45 -20.57
Tax -2.29 5.49 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -140.89 -92.95 -20.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -140.89 -92.95 -20.74
Minority Interest 0.00 -- 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.38 -2.20 -4.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -142.26 -95.14 -25.45
Equity Share Capital 1,190.15 1,190.15 1,184.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.20 -0.48 -0.13
Diluted EPS -7.20 -0.48 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.20 -0.48 -0.13
Diluted EPS -7.20 -0.48 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Future Consumer #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am
