Future Consumer Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,120.84 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,120.84 crore in September 2019 up 10.85% from Rs. 1,011.15 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.58 crore in September 2019 down 452.6% from Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.31 crore in September 2019 up 33.66% from Rs. 33.90 crore in September 2018.

Future Consumer shares closed at 25.20 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.88% returns over the last 6 months and -48.88% over the last 12 months.