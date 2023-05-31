English
    Future Consumer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.07 crore, down 67.6% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.07 crore in March 2023 down 67.6% from Rs. 262.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.33 crore in March 2023 up 83.73% from Rs. 346.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2023 up 99.07% from Rs. 238.92 crore in March 2022.

    Future Consumer shares closed at 0.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and -54.76% over the last 12 months.

    Future Consumer
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.0791.37262.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.0791.37262.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.803.9412.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods65.3468.43201.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.787.3925.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.048.5612.12
    Depreciation5.706.5212.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6921.23253.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.28-24.70-255.60
    Other Income5.375.944.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.92-18.76-251.45
    Interest13.9812.8115.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.90-31.57-266.74
    Exceptional Items-34.04-8.03-74.09
    P/L Before Tax-55.94-39.60-340.83
    Tax1.641.25-1.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-57.58-40.85-339.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-57.58-40.85-339.81
    Minority Interest0.05--0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.20-0.39-6.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-56.33-41.24-346.20
    Equity Share Capital1,191.921,190.151,190.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.21-1.75
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.21-1.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.21-1.75
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.21-1.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm