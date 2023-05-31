Future Consumer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.07 crore, down 67.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.07 crore in March 2023 down 67.6% from Rs. 262.55 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.33 crore in March 2023 up 83.73% from Rs. 346.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2023 up 99.07% from Rs. 238.92 crore in March 2022.
Future Consumer shares closed at 0.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and -54.76% over the last 12 months.
|Future Consumer
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.07
|91.37
|262.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.07
|91.37
|262.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.80
|3.94
|12.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|65.34
|68.43
|201.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.78
|7.39
|25.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.04
|8.56
|12.12
|Depreciation
|5.70
|6.52
|12.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.69
|21.23
|253.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.28
|-24.70
|-255.60
|Other Income
|5.37
|5.94
|4.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.92
|-18.76
|-251.45
|Interest
|13.98
|12.81
|15.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.90
|-31.57
|-266.74
|Exceptional Items
|-34.04
|-8.03
|-74.09
|P/L Before Tax
|-55.94
|-39.60
|-340.83
|Tax
|1.64
|1.25
|-1.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.58
|-40.85
|-339.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.58
|-40.85
|-339.81
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|--
|0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.20
|-0.39
|-6.43
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-56.33
|-41.24
|-346.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1,191.92
|1,190.15
|1,190.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.21
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.21
|-1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.21
|-1.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.21
|-1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited