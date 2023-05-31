Future Consumer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.07 crore, down 67.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.07 crore in March 2023 down 67.6% from Rs. 262.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.33 crore in March 2023 up 83.73% from Rs. 346.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2023 up 99.07% from Rs. 238.92 crore in March 2022.

Future Consumer shares closed at 0.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.63% returns over the last 6 months and -54.76% over the last 12 months.