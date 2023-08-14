English
    Future Consumer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.77 crore, down 14.87% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:

    Net Sales at Rs 88.77 crore in June 2023 down 14.87% from Rs. 104.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.39 crore in June 2023 up 74.36% from Rs. 95.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2023 up 90.54% from Rs. 33.81 crore in June 2022.

    Future Consumer shares closed at 0.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -57.58% over the last 12 months.

    Future Consumer
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations88.7785.07104.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations88.7785.07104.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.513.803.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods68.2065.3492.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.831.7815.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.297.0410.08
    Depreciation5.395.7010.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2314.6922.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.69-13.28-50.10
    Other Income4.105.375.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.59-7.92-44.59
    Interest13.5413.9813.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.13-21.90-57.97
    Exceptional Items-3.47-34.04-29.48
    P/L Before Tax-25.60-55.94-87.45
    Tax-1.641.645.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.97-57.58-92.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.97-57.58-92.95
    Minority Interest0.010.05--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.441.20-2.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-24.39-56.33-95.14
    Equity Share Capital1,191.921,191.921,190.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.28-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.28-0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.11-0.28-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.11-0.28-0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

