Future Consumer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.77 crore, down 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.77 crore in June 2023 down 14.87% from Rs. 104.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.39 crore in June 2023 up 74.36% from Rs. 95.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2023 up 90.54% from Rs. 33.81 crore in June 2022.

Future Consumer shares closed at 0.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -57.58% over the last 12 months.