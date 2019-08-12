Future Consumer Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,048.45 crore, up 24.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,048.45 crore in June 2019 up 24.73% from Rs. 840.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.94 crore in June 2019 down 152.91% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.60 crore in June 2019 up 43.06% from Rs. 28.38 crore in June 2018.

Future Consumer shares closed at 28.15 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.91% returns over the last 6 months and -41.17% over the last 12 months.