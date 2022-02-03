Future Consumer Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 450.73 crore, up 152.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.73 crore in December 2021 up 152.04% from Rs. 178.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.50 crore in December 2021 up 58.84% from Rs. 112.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2021 up 83.77% from Rs. 85.05 crore in December 2020.

Future Consumer shares closed at 7.50 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and -12.28% over the last 12 months.