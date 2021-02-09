Future Consumer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 178.83 crore, down 80.65% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:
Net Sales at Rs 178.83 crore in December 2020 down 80.65% from Rs. 923.97 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 112.97 crore in December 2020 down 1158.65% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 85.05 crore in December 2020 down 311.73% from Rs. 40.17 crore in December 2019.
Future Consumer shares closed at 7.90 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -31.60% returns over the last 6 months and -63.84% over the last 12 months.
|Future Consumer
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|178.83
|238.88
|923.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|178.83
|238.88
|923.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.53
|4.29
|51.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|169.28
|195.72
|769.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.51
|31.92
|-20.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.43
|14.27
|23.27
|Depreciation
|13.52
|13.93
|17.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.86
|75.32
|65.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-102.27
|-96.58
|16.57
|Other Income
|3.70
|6.02
|5.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-98.57
|-90.56
|22.23
|Interest
|18.85
|19.31
|21.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-117.42
|-109.87
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-35.59
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-117.42
|-145.46
|0.73
|Tax
|-11.01
|-6.91
|-1.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-106.41
|-138.54
|2.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-106.41
|-138.54
|2.13
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-6.57
|-8.29
|-11.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-112.97
|-146.83
|-8.98
|Equity Share Capital
|1,184.15
|1,144.59
|1,144.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.58
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.58
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.58
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.58
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
