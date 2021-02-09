Future Consumer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 178.83 crore, down 80.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.83 crore in December 2020 down 80.65% from Rs. 923.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 112.97 crore in December 2020 down 1158.65% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 85.05 crore in December 2020 down 311.73% from Rs. 40.17 crore in December 2019.

Future Consumer shares closed at 7.90 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -31.60% returns over the last 6 months and -63.84% over the last 12 months.