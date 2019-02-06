Future Consumer Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 991.23 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Consumer are:
Net Sales at Rs 991.23 crore in December 2018 up 26.43% from Rs. 784.05 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2018 down 11.38% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.90 crore in December 2018 up 60.82% from Rs. 21.08 crore in December 2017.
Future Consumer shares closed at 43.85 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -28.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Future Consumer
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|991.23
|1,011.15
|784.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|991.23
|1,011.15
|784.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.67
|30.44
|33.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|837.13
|873.98
|625.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.83
|-26.92
|18.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.97
|32.15
|34.59
|Depreciation
|13.94
|12.69
|10.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.10
|76.06
|56.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.26
|12.75
|5.89
|Other Income
|6.71
|8.47
|4.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.96
|21.21
|10.51
|Interest
|19.45
|17.17
|13.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.52
|4.04
|-3.10
|Exceptional Items
|0.22
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.74
|4.04
|-3.10
|Tax
|0.46
|1.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|3.00
|-3.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|3.00
|-3.10
|Minority Interest
|0.18
|0.23
|1.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.70
|-6.23
|-3.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.23
|-3.00
|-4.70
|Equity Share Capital
|1,144.64
|1,143.01
|1,100.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited