Future Consumer Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 991.23 crore, up 26.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 991.23 crore in December 2018 up 26.43% from Rs. 784.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2018 down 11.38% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.90 crore in December 2018 up 60.82% from Rs. 21.08 crore in December 2017.

Future Consumer shares closed at 43.85 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and -28.70% over the last 12 months.