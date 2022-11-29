 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fusion Micro Finance expects consistent margin expansion, says MD Sachdev

Aparna Iyer
Nov 29, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

Fusion Micro Finance has made more than adequate provisioning for stress, says Devesh Sachdev

Newly listed Fusion Micro Finance reported a net profit of Rs 95 crore in the July-September quarter on the back of healthy net interest income and 27 percent disbursement growth. Gross bad loans inched up to 3.83 percent of its portfolio from 3.67 percent in the previous quarter.

The lender has made more than adequate provisioning for stress, said promoter and managing director Devesh Sachdev. The second largest microlender expects funds raised from its initial public offering in the first week of November and internal accruals to fuel growth for the next couple of years.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Sachdev alleviated concerns over margin compression and said net interest margins will improve consistently to 11.2-11.5 percent. Edited excerpts:

Growth of assets under management has been quite strong this quarter at 54 percent year-on-year. What are the growth drivers?

Growth is coming from two-three large levers. We are very well-diversified and we are in 19 states of India. We are in states where there is good potential to grow such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We are a very rural focused lender... Since we are a rural microfinance institution, the overlap with our customer segment is only 12 percent.

The second driver is that out of a thousand branches, 400 branches have come up in the last three years. This network is really helping give growth. Another factor is that credit demand in rural areas is very robust. Our understanding of the geographies is high, our systems and processes are completely digitised. We have reduced turnaround time from 12 days to just four days.