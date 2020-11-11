Fundviser Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 3.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2020 up 3.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019.

Fundviser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2019.

Fundviser shares closed at 7.00 on October 27, 2020 (BSE)