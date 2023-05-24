Fundviser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 80.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Fundviser shares closed at 11.40 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -38.04% over the last 12 months.