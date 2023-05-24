English
    Fundviser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 100% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fundviser Capital (india) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 80.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Fundviser shares closed at 11.40 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -38.04% over the last 12 months.

    Fundviser Capital (india)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.030.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.030.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.040.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.020.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.03-0.04
    Other Income-0.060.150.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.12-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.100.12-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.100.12-0.03
    Tax-0.010.020.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.10-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.10-0.05
    Equity Share Capital3.693.693.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.27-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.230.27-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.230.27-0.49
    Diluted EPS-0.230.27-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am