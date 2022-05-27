Fundviser Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 70.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 70.94% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 109.67% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 105.17% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

Fundviser shares closed at 17.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)