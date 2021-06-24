Fundviser Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 25.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2021 down 25.46% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021 up 9486.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021 up 5900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Fundviser EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

Fundviser shares closed at 11.15 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.98% returns over the last 6 months and 120.79% over the last 12 months.