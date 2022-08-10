Fundviser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 55.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 55.6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 163.39% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Fundviser shares closed at 16.75 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -41.23% returns over the last 6 months and -6.94% over the last 12 months.