 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Fundviser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 15.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fundviser Capital (india) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 15.52% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 1030.19% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Fundviser Capital (india)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.02 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.02 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.03 -0.02
Other Income 0.15 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.01 -0.02
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 -0.01 -0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 -0.01 -0.02
Tax 0.02 0.00 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.10 -0.01 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.10 -0.01 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.69 3.69 3.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 -0.03 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.03 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 -0.03 -0.03
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.03 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited