Fundviser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 15.52% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 1030.19% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.