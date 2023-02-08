Fundviser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 15.52% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 1030.19% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Fundviser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Fundviser shares closed at 13.10 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.79% returns over the last 6 months and -56.33% over the last 12 months.