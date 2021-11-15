FSN E-Co(Nykaa) Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 885.26 crore, up 46.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 885.26 crore in September 2021 up 46.62% from Rs. 603.77 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2021 down 95.74% from Rs. 27.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.02 crore in September 2021 down 39.35% from Rs. 56.09 crore in September 2020.

FSN E-Co(Nykaa) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2020.

FSN E-Co(Nykaa) shares closed at 2,358.30 on November 12, 2021 (NSE)