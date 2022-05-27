 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.91 crore, up 29.08% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.91 crore in March 2022 up 29.08% from Rs. 38.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.66 crore in March 2022 up 1563.45% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.90 crore in March 2022 up 622.37% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,364.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.11% returns over the last 6 months

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.91 44.91 38.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.91 44.91 38.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.94 16.15 8.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.64 8.92 6.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.30 -12.33 5.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.32 7.85 2.16
Depreciation 1.25 1.18 2.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.42 24.69 21.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.65 -1.55 -7.68
Other Income 51.99 24.22 13.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.65 22.67 5.34
Interest 1.71 1.40 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.93 21.27 4.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.93 21.27 4.32
Tax 3.28 4.51 1.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.66 16.76 2.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.66 16.76 2.93
Equity Share Capital 47.41 47.29 15.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 0.36 0.07
Diluted EPS 1.02 0.36 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.03 0.36 0.19
Diluted EPS 1.02 0.36 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 08:06 pm
