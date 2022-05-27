FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.91 crore, up 29.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.91 crore in March 2022 up 29.08% from Rs. 38.67 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.66 crore in March 2022 up 1563.45% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.90 crore in March 2022 up 622.37% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,364.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.11% returns over the last 6 months
|
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.91
|44.91
|38.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.91
|44.91
|38.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.94
|16.15
|8.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.64
|8.92
|6.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.30
|-12.33
|5.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.32
|7.85
|2.16
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.18
|2.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.42
|24.69
|21.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.65
|-1.55
|-7.68
|Other Income
|51.99
|24.22
|13.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|53.65
|22.67
|5.34
|Interest
|1.71
|1.40
|1.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|51.93
|21.27
|4.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|51.93
|21.27
|4.32
|Tax
|3.28
|4.51
|1.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|48.66
|16.76
|2.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|48.66
|16.76
|2.93
|Equity Share Capital
|47.41
|47.29
|15.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.36
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|0.36
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.36
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|0.36
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited