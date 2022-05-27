FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.91 crore, up 29.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.91 crore in March 2022 up 29.08% from Rs. 38.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.66 crore in March 2022 up 1563.45% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.90 crore in March 2022 up 622.37% from Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,364.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.11% returns over the last 6 months