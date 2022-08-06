FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.65 crore, up 765.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.65 crore in June 2022 up 765.71% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2022 up 356.35% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2022 up 426.71% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,444.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months