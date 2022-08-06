 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.65 crore, up 765.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.65 crore in June 2022 up 765.71% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2022 up 356.35% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2022 up 426.71% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,444.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.65 49.91 4.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.65 49.91 4.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.91 24.94 1.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.86 5.64 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.98 -16.30 -0.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.15 10.32 0.57
Depreciation 1.40 1.25 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.34 22.42 1.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.03 1.65 0.77
Other Income 30.21 51.99 1.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.19 53.65 2.66
Interest 1.84 1.71 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.35 51.93 2.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.35 51.93 2.52
Tax 2.29 3.28 0.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.05 48.66 1.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.05 48.66 1.98
Equity Share Capital 47.43 47.41 1.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 1.03 0.45
Diluted EPS 0.19 1.02 0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 1.03 1.28
Diluted EPS 0.19 1.02 0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:33 am
