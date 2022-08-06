FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.65 crore, up 765.71% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.65 crore in June 2022 up 765.71% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2022 up 356.35% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2022 up 426.71% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,444.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.65
|49.91
|4.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.65
|49.91
|4.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.91
|24.94
|1.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.86
|5.64
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.98
|-16.30
|-0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.15
|10.32
|0.57
|Depreciation
|1.40
|1.25
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.34
|22.42
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.03
|1.65
|0.77
|Other Income
|30.21
|51.99
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.19
|53.65
|2.66
|Interest
|1.84
|1.71
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.35
|51.93
|2.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.35
|51.93
|2.52
|Tax
|2.29
|3.28
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.05
|48.66
|1.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.05
|48.66
|1.98
|Equity Share Capital
|47.43
|47.41
|1.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|1.03
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|1.02
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|1.03
|1.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|1.02
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited