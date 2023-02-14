 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore in December 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 44.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 16.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.82 crore in December 2022 up 25.03% from Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2021.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.08 51.75 44.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.08 51.75 44.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.93 13.82 16.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.00 1.45 8.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.53 4.83 -12.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.37 9.19 7.85
Depreciation 1.95 1.98 1.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.67 37.27 24.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.30 -16.78 -1.55
Other Income 35.17 31.72 24.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.87 14.94 22.67
Interest 1.87 2.13 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.00 12.80 21.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.00 12.80 21.27
Tax 6.23 2.92 4.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.77 9.88 16.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.77 9.88 16.76
Equity Share Capital 284.94 47.46 47.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.21 0.36
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.21 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.21 0.36
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.21 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited