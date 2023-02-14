FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore in December 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 44.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 16.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.82 crore in December 2022 up 25.03% from Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 150.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.60% returns over the last 6 months and -40.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.08
|51.75
|44.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.08
|51.75
|44.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.93
|13.82
|16.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.00
|1.45
|8.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.53
|4.83
|-12.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.37
|9.19
|7.85
|Depreciation
|1.95
|1.98
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.67
|37.27
|24.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.30
|-16.78
|-1.55
|Other Income
|35.17
|31.72
|24.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.87
|14.94
|22.67
|Interest
|1.87
|2.13
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.00
|12.80
|21.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.00
|12.80
|21.27
|Tax
|6.23
|2.92
|4.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.77
|9.88
|16.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.77
|9.88
|16.76
|Equity Share Capital
|284.94
|47.46
|47.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.21
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.21
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.21
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.21
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited