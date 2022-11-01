FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,230.83 crore, up 39.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,230.83 crore in September 2022 up 39.04% from Rs. 885.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2022 up 251.11% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.61 crore in September 2022 up 98.74% from Rs. 34.02 crore in September 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.