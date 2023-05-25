English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,301.72 crore, up 33.74% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,301.72 crore in March 2023 up 33.74% from Rs. 973.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 71.83% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.43 crore in March 2023 up 61.99% from Rs. 49.65 crore in March 2022.

    FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

    FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 125.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -48.60% over the last 12 months.

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,301.721,462.83973.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,301.721,462.83973.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.2816.6125.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods601.75918.90664.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.87-107.35-142.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost127.33127.9290.80
    Depreciation53.0450.7030.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses377.81428.59295.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6527.468.04
    Other Income9.745.6411.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3933.1019.17
    Interest18.7620.4313.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6312.675.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.6312.675.82
    Tax4.353.47-1.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.289.207.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.289.207.58
    Minority Interest0.14-0.290.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.00-0.72--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.418.198.56
    Equity Share Capital285.25284.9447.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.030.18
    Diluted EPS0.010.030.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.030.18
    Diluted EPS0.010.030.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #FSN E-Co Nykaa #FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am