FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,301.72 crore, up 33.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,301.72 crore in March 2023 up 33.74% from Rs. 973.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 71.83% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.43 crore in March 2023 up 61.99% from Rs. 49.65 crore in March 2022.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.
FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 125.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -48.60% over the last 12 months.
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,301.72
|1,462.83
|973.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,301.72
|1,462.83
|973.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|97.28
|16.61
|25.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|601.75
|918.90
|664.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|26.87
|-107.35
|-142.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|127.33
|127.92
|90.80
|Depreciation
|53.04
|50.70
|30.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|377.81
|428.59
|295.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.65
|27.46
|8.04
|Other Income
|9.74
|5.64
|11.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.39
|33.10
|19.17
|Interest
|18.76
|20.43
|13.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.63
|12.67
|5.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.63
|12.67
|5.82
|Tax
|4.35
|3.47
|-1.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.28
|9.20
|7.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.28
|9.20
|7.58
|Minority Interest
|0.14
|-0.29
|0.98
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.00
|-0.72
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.41
|8.19
|8.56
|Equity Share Capital
|285.25
|284.94
|47.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.03
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.03
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.03
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.03
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited