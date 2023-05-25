FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,301.72 crore, up 33.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,301.72 crore in March 2023 up 33.74% from Rs. 973.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 71.83% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.43 crore in March 2023 up 61.99% from Rs. 49.65 crore in March 2022.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 125.00 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.20% returns over the last 6 months and -48.60% over the last 12 months.