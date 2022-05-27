 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.32 crore, up 31.44% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:

Net Sales at Rs 973.32 crore in March 2022 up 31.44% from Rs. 740.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022 down 49.28% from Rs. 16.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.65 crore in March 2022 up 0.98% from Rs. 49.17 crore in March 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,364.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.11% returns over the last 6 months

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 973.32 1,098.36 740.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 973.32 1,098.36 740.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 25.79 17.66 13.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 664.36 690.22 523.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -142.09 -118.27 -101.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.80 115.91 68.79
Depreciation 30.48 25.12 21.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 295.94 323.87 191.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.04 43.85 23.38
Other Income 11.14 5.91 4.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.17 49.77 27.78
Interest 13.36 12.79 7.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.82 36.98 20.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.82 36.98 20.42
Tax -1.76 7.96 2.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.58 29.02 17.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.58 29.02 17.91
Minority Interest 0.98 -1.09 -1.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.56 27.93 16.88
Equity Share Capital 47.41 47.29 15.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 0.60 0.38
Diluted EPS 0.18 0.60 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.18 0.60 1.19
Diluted EPS 0.18 0.60 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #FSN E-Co Nykaa #FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 06:50 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.