FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.32 crore, up 31.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 973.32 crore in March 2022 up 31.44% from Rs. 740.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022 down 49.28% from Rs. 16.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.65 crore in March 2022 up 0.98% from Rs. 49.17 crore in March 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,364.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.11% returns over the last 6 months