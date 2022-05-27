FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.32 crore, up 31.44% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:
Net Sales at Rs 973.32 crore in March 2022 up 31.44% from Rs. 740.52 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022 down 49.28% from Rs. 16.88 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.65 crore in March 2022 up 0.98% from Rs. 49.17 crore in March 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,364.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.11% returns over the last 6 months
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|973.32
|1,098.36
|740.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|973.32
|1,098.36
|740.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.79
|17.66
|13.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|664.36
|690.22
|523.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-142.09
|-118.27
|-101.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|90.80
|115.91
|68.79
|Depreciation
|30.48
|25.12
|21.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|295.94
|323.87
|191.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.04
|43.85
|23.38
|Other Income
|11.14
|5.91
|4.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.17
|49.77
|27.78
|Interest
|13.36
|12.79
|7.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.82
|36.98
|20.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.82
|36.98
|20.42
|Tax
|-1.76
|7.96
|2.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.58
|29.02
|17.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.58
|29.02
|17.91
|Minority Interest
|0.98
|-1.09
|-1.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.56
|27.93
|16.88
|Equity Share Capital
|47.41
|47.29
|15.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.60
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.60
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.60
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.60
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes