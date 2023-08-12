FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,421.82 crore, up 23.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,421.82 crore in June 2023 up 23.81% from Rs. 1,148.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2023 down 27.41% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.19 crore in June 2023 up 47.38% from Rs. 54.41 crore in June 2022.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 145.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.36% over the last 12 months.