English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,421.82 crore, up 23.81% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,421.82 crore in June 2023 up 23.81% from Rs. 1,148.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2023 down 27.41% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.19 crore in June 2023 up 47.38% from Rs. 54.41 crore in June 2022.

    FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

    FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 145.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.36% over the last 12 months.

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,421.821,301.721,148.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,421.821,301.721,148.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.6097.2823.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods978.20601.75741.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-193.6026.87-126.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost138.58127.33114.71
    Depreciation51.9253.0431.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses406.58377.81349.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5517.6515.04
    Other Income6.729.748.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2727.3923.40
    Interest18.5518.7615.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.728.638.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.728.638.34
    Tax3.264.352.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.464.285.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.464.285.69
    Minority Interest-2.120.14-0.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.03-2.00-0.68
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.302.414.55
    Equity Share Capital285.29285.2547.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.010.10
    Diluted EPS0.020.010.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.010.10
    Diluted EPS0.020.010.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #FSN E-Co Nykaa #FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!