FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,148.42 crore, up 40.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,148.42 crore in June 2022 up 40.57% from Rs. 816.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.41 crore in June 2022 up 71.86% from Rs. 31.66 crore in June 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,444.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months