FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,148.42 crore, up 40.57% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,148.42 crore in June 2022 up 40.57% from Rs. 816.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.41 crore in June 2022 up 71.86% from Rs. 31.66 crore in June 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,444.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,148.42 973.32 816.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,148.42 973.32 816.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.30 25.79 22.94
Purchase of Traded Goods 741.55 664.36 550.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -126.30 -142.09 -88.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 114.71 90.80 88.47
Depreciation 31.01 30.48 19.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 349.12 295.94 216.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.04 8.04 7.44
Other Income 8.36 11.14 4.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.40 19.17 12.16
Interest 15.06 13.36 9.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.34 5.82 3.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.34 5.82 3.15
Tax 2.65 -1.76 -0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.69 7.58 3.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.69 7.58 3.52
Minority Interest -0.46 0.98 -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.68 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.55 8.56 3.42
Equity Share Capital 47.43 47.41 15.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.18 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.18 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.18 0.23
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.18 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 6, 2022
