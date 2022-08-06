FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,148.42 crore, up 40.57% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,148.42 crore in June 2022 up 40.57% from Rs. 816.99 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.41 crore in June 2022 up 71.86% from Rs. 31.66 crore in June 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,444.40 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,148.42
|973.32
|816.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,148.42
|973.32
|816.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.30
|25.79
|22.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|741.55
|664.36
|550.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-126.30
|-142.09
|-88.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|114.71
|90.80
|88.47
|Depreciation
|31.01
|30.48
|19.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|349.12
|295.94
|216.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.04
|8.04
|7.44
|Other Income
|8.36
|11.14
|4.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.40
|19.17
|12.16
|Interest
|15.06
|13.36
|9.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.34
|5.82
|3.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.34
|5.82
|3.15
|Tax
|2.65
|-1.76
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.69
|7.58
|3.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.69
|7.58
|3.52
|Minority Interest
|-0.46
|0.98
|-0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.68
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.55
|8.56
|3.42
|Equity Share Capital
|47.43
|47.41
|15.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.18
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.18
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.18
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.18
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited