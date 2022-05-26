Fruition Vent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 217.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 217.97% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 57.9% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Fruition Vent EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2021.

Fruition Vent shares closed at 10.10 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.80% returns over the last 6 months and -23.14% over the last 12 months.