Fruition Vent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 519.77% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fruition Venture are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 up 519.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 166.78% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 164.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

Fruition Vent shares closed at 9.30 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.81% returns over the last 6 months and 16.54% over the last 12 months.

Fruition Venture
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.80 0.45 0.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.80 0.45 0.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.00 0.26 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.07 -0.10 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.05 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.07 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 0.16 0.54
Other Income 0.01 0.08 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 0.24 0.54
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.35 0.24 0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.35 0.24 0.54
Tax -0.07 0.00 0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.28 0.24 0.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.28 0.24 0.41
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 0.59 1.03
Diluted EPS -0.69 0.59 1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 0.59 1.03
Diluted EPS -0.69 0.59 1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
