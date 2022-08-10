Fruition Vent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 519.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 up 519.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 166.78% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 164.81% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021.

Fruition Vent shares closed at 9.30 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.81% returns over the last 6 months and 16.54% over the last 12 months.