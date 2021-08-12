Fruition Vent Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 529.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 529.9% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021 up 552.45% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021 up 285.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Fruition Vent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2020.

Fruition Vent shares closed at 7.98 on August 09, 2021 (BSE)