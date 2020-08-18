Fruition Vent Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 93.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2020 down 93.23% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020 up 117.41% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020 up 187.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019.

Fruition Vent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2019.

Fruition Vent shares closed at 8.30 on August 11, 2020 (BSE)