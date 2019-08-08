Fruition Vent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 93.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in June 2019 down 93.04% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2019 down 530.2% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2018.

Fruition Vent shares closed at 10.85 on July 26, 2019 (BSE)