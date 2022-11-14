English
    Frontline Trans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.56 crore, down 12.55% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Frontline Transport are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.56 crore in September 2022 down 12.55% from Rs. 17.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 126.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 up 41.57% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

    Frontline Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.

    Frontline Trans shares closed at 24.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 32.53% over the last 12 months.

    Frontline Transport
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.5620.9517.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.5620.9517.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.6514.3813.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.870.44-0.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.171.141.14
    Depreciation0.390.380.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.044.773.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.18-0.16-0.32
    Other Income0.700.760.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.870.600.43
    Interest0.010.010.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.870.580.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.870.580.38
    Tax0.200.140.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.670.440.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.670.440.29
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.340.890.59
    Diluted EPS1.340.890.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.340.890.59
    Diluted EPS1.340.890.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Frontline Trans #Frontline Transport #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm