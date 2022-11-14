Frontline Trans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.56 crore, down 12.55% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Frontline Transport are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.56 crore in September 2022 down 12.55% from Rs. 17.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 126.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 up 41.57% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.
Frontline Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.
|Frontline Trans shares closed at 24.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 32.53% over the last 12 months.
|Frontline Transport
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.56
|20.95
|17.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.56
|20.95
|17.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.65
|14.38
|13.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.87
|0.44
|-0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.17
|1.14
|1.14
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.38
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.04
|4.77
|3.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.16
|-0.32
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.76
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.60
|0.43
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.58
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.87
|0.58
|0.38
|Tax
|0.20
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.67
|0.44
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.67
|0.44
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|0.89
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|0.89
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|0.89
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|0.89
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited