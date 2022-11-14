Frontline Trans Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.56 crore, down 12.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.56 crore in September 2022 down 12.55% from Rs. 17.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2022 up 126.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 up 41.57% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

Frontline Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2021.