Frontline Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore, up 12.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore in March 2023 up 12.67% from Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 1073.09% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2023 up 195.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

Frontline Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Frontline Trans shares closed at 28.30 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.