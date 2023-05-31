English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Frontline Trans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore, up 12.67% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Frontline Transport are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.56 crore in March 2023 up 12.67% from Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2023 up 1073.09% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2023 up 195.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    Frontline Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

    Frontline Trans shares closed at 28.30 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.

    Frontline Transport
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.5619.6018.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.5619.6018.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.7313.7912.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.25-0.120.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.351.241.30
    Depreciation0.420.410.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.643.734.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.340.55-0.93
    Other Income2.220.730.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.881.290.04
    Interest0.080.010.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.801.28-0.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.801.28-0.11
    Tax0.170.31-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.630.97-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.630.97-0.07
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.95-0.13
    Diluted EPS1.271.95-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.95-0.13
    Diluted EPS1.271.95-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am