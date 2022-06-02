 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Frontline Trans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Frontline Transport are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore in March 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 106.52% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 75.14% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.

Frontline Trans shares closed at 30.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.12% returns over the last 6 months and 310.67% over the last 12 months.

Frontline Transport
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.25 18.60 18.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.25 18.60 18.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.98 13.18 11.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.45 -0.03 0.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.30 1.32 1.32
Depreciation 0.40 0.38 0.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.06 3.53 4.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.93 0.21 0.30
Other Income 0.98 1.05 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 1.26 1.27
Interest 0.15 0.03 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 1.23 1.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 1.23 1.17
Tax -0.04 0.24 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 1.00 1.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 1.00 1.00
Equity Share Capital 4.98 4.98 4.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 2.01 2.00
Diluted EPS -0.13 2.01 2.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 2.01 2.00
Diluted EPS -0.13 2.01 2.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Frontline Trans #Frontline Transport #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.