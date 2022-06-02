Frontline Trans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore in March 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 106.52% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 75.14% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.

Frontline Trans shares closed at 30.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.12% returns over the last 6 months and 310.67% over the last 12 months.