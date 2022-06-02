Frontline Trans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Frontline Transport are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore in March 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 106.52% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 75.14% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.
Frontline Trans shares closed at 30.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.12% returns over the last 6 months and 310.67% over the last 12 months.
|Frontline Transport
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.25
|18.60
|18.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.25
|18.60
|18.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.98
|13.18
|11.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.45
|-0.03
|0.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|1.32
|1.32
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.38
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.06
|3.53
|4.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|0.21
|0.30
|Other Income
|0.98
|1.05
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|1.26
|1.27
|Interest
|0.15
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|1.23
|1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|1.23
|1.17
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.24
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|1.00
|1.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|1.00
|1.00
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|2.01
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|2.01
|2.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|2.01
|2.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|2.01
|2.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited