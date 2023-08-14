Frontline Trans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore in June 2023 up 9.04% from Rs. 20.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 69.15% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 down 23.47% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

Frontline Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2022.

Frontline Trans shares closed at 29.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.64% returns over the last 6 months and 58.97% over the last 12 months.