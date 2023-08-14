English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Frontline Trans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore, up 9.04% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Frontline Transport are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.84 crore in June 2023 up 9.04% from Rs. 20.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 69.15% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2023 down 23.47% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

    Frontline Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2022.

    Frontline Trans shares closed at 29.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.64% returns over the last 6 months and 58.97% over the last 12 months.

    Frontline Transport
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.8420.5620.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.8420.5620.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.8116.7314.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.33-1.250.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.201.351.14
    Depreciation0.420.420.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.144.644.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-1.34-0.16
    Other Income0.732.220.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.330.880.60
    Interest0.010.080.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.320.800.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.320.800.58
    Tax0.180.170.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.630.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.630.44
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.271.270.89
    Diluted EPS0.271.270.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.271.270.89
    Diluted EPS0.271.270.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Frontline Trans #Frontline Transport #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!