Frontline Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.60 crore, up 5.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.60 crore in December 2022 up 5.41% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 2.98% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.66% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.