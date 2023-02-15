Frontline Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.60 crore, up 5.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.60 crore in December 2022 up 5.41% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 2.98% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.66% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

Frontline Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2021.

Frontline Trans shares closed at 26.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.39% returns over the last 6 months and 25.96% over the last 12 months.