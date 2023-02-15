English
    Frontline Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.60 crore, up 5.41% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Frontline Transport are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.60 crore in December 2022 up 5.41% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 2.98% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.66% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

    Frontline Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in December 2021.

    Frontline Trans shares closed at 26.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.39% returns over the last 6 months and 25.96% over the last 12 months.

    Frontline Transport
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.6015.5618.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.6015.5618.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.7910.6513.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-0.87-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.171.32
    Depreciation0.410.390.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.734.043.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.180.21
    Other Income0.730.701.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.290.871.26
    Interest0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.280.871.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.280.871.23
    Tax0.310.200.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.970.671.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.970.671.00
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.342.01
    Diluted EPS1.951.342.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.342.01
    Diluted EPS1.951.342.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:22 pm